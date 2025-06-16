Atlanta businesses see mixed results with first Club World Cup match

The Brief The first game of the series took place Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It wasn't sold out by any means. Only about 22,000 of the 71,000 available tickets were sold. Stats Brewpub downtown said its business was up over 50% but Hudson Grille said it wasn't seeing the boost.



The FIFA Club World Cup just kicked off in Atlanta, but businesses aren't all seeing the boom they wanted.

The first game of the series took place Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It wasn't sold out by any means. Only about 22,000 of the 71,000 available tickets were sold. Still, some businesses said their business was up.

What they're saying:

Stats Brewpub downtown said its business was up over 50%.

"It’s awesome. We love days like this," said John South, general manager. "It’s definitely been a good day."

But Hudson Grille in downtown said crowds were bigger last year during the Copa América.

"It’s—I’d say maybe half the flow," said Lezonn Miller, Hudson Grille's general manager. "I expect it to get busier as the later rounds go on."

What's next:

There are 5 more matches this summer at the Benz. The next one is Thursday and features one of soccer's most beloved athletes, Lionel Messi, and Inter Miami.

The cheapest seats available for that game are $90.

Other games will take place on June 22, 29, and July 1 and 5. Click here for full schedule.

Dig deeper:

The tournament, which features 32 elite clubs from around the world, marks a major milestone in the city’s growing reputation as a global sports destination.

Atlanta is one of 11 U.S. cities selected to host matches for the prestigious international tournament. In preparation, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has undergone a significant transformation—most notably the replacement of its artificial turf with a real grass pitch, a complex process that required extensive coordination and planning.

Officials say this serves as a valuable test run ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which will also include matches in Atlanta.

