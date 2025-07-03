Woodstock police officer fired over use of excessive force during traffic stop

article

The Brief Woodstock Police Officer Justin Davis was fired on July 3. His termination stems from the arrest of a driver during a traffic stop that occurred on June 29. An internal investigation found that Davis violated multiple department policies, according to the Woodstock Police Department.



The Woodstock Police Department has fired one of its officers after an internal investigation found he used excessive force during a traffic stop arrest.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 9:58 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, on Main Street. According to Woodstock Police, officers stopped a driver for a series of traffic offenses, including speeding. During the incident, police said "a level of physical force" was used to arrest the driver for reckless driving and speeding.

The driver was evaluated by EMS at the scene and taken to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail, police said.

The Woodstock Police Department launched an internal investigation the next day. The arresting officer, Officer Justin Davis, was placed on administrative leave. The investigation concluded on July 3 after the department reviewed body camera footage and determined Davis had violated multiple department policies, including the use-of-force policy. He was fired the same day.

What they're saying:

"The trust of our community is built on accountability and transparency," said Chief of Police Robert Jones. "We have a duty to uphold the law and the standards of our department without compromise. Taking responsibility when those standards are breached is essential to earning and keeping the trust of our community."

The Woodstock Police Department requested that all charges against the driver be dismissed.