Mercedes-Benz Stadium getting ready to host 2025 FIFA World Cup match

Excitement is building in Atlanta as Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta prepares to host matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with the action kicking off at 3 p.m. when Chelsea faces Los Angeles Football Club.

What we know:

The tournament, which features 32 elite clubs from around the world, marks a major milestone in the city’s growing reputation as a global sports destination.

Atlanta is one of 11 U.S. cities selected to host matches for the prestigious international tournament. In preparation, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has undergone a significant transformation—most notably the replacement of its artificial turf with a real grass pitch, a complex process that required extensive coordination and planning.

Officials say this serves as a valuable test run ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which will also include matches in Atlanta.

In addition to the field transformation, the city is preparing to accommodate the influx of fans. Roughly 800 volunteers will assist players, coaches, and attendees inside the stadium. MARTA will run extra trains before and after each match to ensure efficient transportation for spectators.

There are still tickets available for this afternoon's game. Click here if you are interested. Additionally, Centennial Yards is hosting a tailgating party. Click here for information.

Other games will take place on June 19, 22, 29 and July 1 and 5. Click here for full schedule.

What they're saying:

The FIFA Club World Cup runs over the next couple of weeks, and officials say the lessons learned now will help the city shine even brighter during the 2026 World Cup.