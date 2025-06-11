One-year countdown to FIFA World Cup, Atlanta provides update

The Brief Atlanta marks the one-year countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium undergoing upgrades, including a newly installed grass pitch, in preparation for the event. The city will host eight matches, including three knockout round games, starting with the first match in Atlanta on June 15, 2026. Officials highlighted a fan fest at Centennial Olympic Park, 30 years after Atlanta's Summer Olympics, and assured readiness for the influx of visitors with improved transportation and security measures.



The countdown is officially on—exactly one year from today, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off, and Atlanta is preparing to make a major impact as one of the host cities.

What we know:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the venue for the city's matches, is already undergoing significant preparations, including a newly upgraded pitch with fresh grass to ensure a world-class playing field.

In a news briefing held earlier today, officials highlighted the excitement and preparations for the tournament, which will begin on June 11, 2026. The first match in Atlanta is scheduled for June 15, 2026, and the city will host a total of eight matches, including three in the knockout rounds.

This event presents a major opportunity for Atlanta to showcase itself on the global stage. Beyond the soccer matches, a fan fest will be held at Centennial Olympic Park, marking the 30th anniversary of Atlanta's Summer Olympics.

What they're saying:

MARTA and airport officials shared that they are ready to handle the increased number of visitors expected during the World Cup, with the host committee emphasizing that planning has been in the works for years. With crucial decisions now being made, officials are focused on ensuring smooth logistics for the influx of visitors.

Security plans were also discussed during today's briefing and more about that will be shared later today. Check back for updates.