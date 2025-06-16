Atlanta plans to rehouse 400 people ahead of World Cup

The Brief City leaders call the plan "Downtown Rising." The goal is to use $212 million to rehouse 400 people by the end of the year. Partners for Home said the Downtown Rising campaign likely won’t be done in time for the World Cup. Homeless people around Pryor Street worry the city will give up after the tourists leave.





A non-profit is partnering with the City of Atlanta to work on its aggressive plan to house homeless people ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

City leaders call it "Downtown Rising." The goal is to use $212 million to rehouse 400 people by the end of the year.

On Friday, the mayor broke ground on a 100-unit affordable development in Mechanicsville. It’s the fourth such project, after the city shut down several encampments over the last few months.

The non-profit working directly to get people permanent housing by next year is called Partners for Home.

Its CEO, Cathryn Vassell, said her strategy is to get people housed first.

What they're saying:

"Our sole goal and focus is around getting people assessed, document-ready, and then moved into permanent housing," said Vassell.

Partners for Home said the Downtown Rising campaign likely won’t be done in time for the World Cup.

Homeless people around Pryor Street worry the city will give up after the tourists leave.

"They’re putting a Band-Aid on it. And once the World Cup is gone, I can't predict what’s going to happen, but I kinda suspect it’s going to go in the same mode," said one homeless man FOX 5 spoke with Monday.

"We’re out here through tornadoes, through hail, through wind," aid Keashaon Sullivan, who’s been homeless for about three months.