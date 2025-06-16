Decatur Mellow Mushroom closed

article

The Brief The Decatur Mellow Mushroom is closed, The restaurant posted on Instagram that it's closed as of Monday.



Another one bites the crust!

What we know:

The Mellow Mushroom in Decatur said it's shutting its doors.

In an Instagram post Monday, the longtime pizza joint at 340 West Ponce de Leon Avenue said it's closed going forward.

The post read in part, "It has been an absolute pleasure working in this community and we will miss being able to be your go-to pizza place!"

What we don't know:

The restaurant didn't post a reason for the closure.