Popular Buckhead sports bar The Ivy closing doors after 14 years in business

A popular sports bar in Buckhead is shutting its doors for good after 14 years in business.

The Ivy on Roswell Road posted on Instagram on Wednesday that it will host a grand finale celebration on New Year's Eve.

Owners Jamey and Benjie Shirah said they plan to "toast to the end of an era and the start of something new."

"From late-night celebrations to lifelong friendships, this has been a space where so many memories were made and so many of our friends met their significant others! We’ve grown up in this business, building families, evolving our tastes, and learning what it truly means to create a home away from home," the Shirah's wrote.

It doesn't seem to be the end of the journey for The Ivy's owners.

According to the post, they have "exciting" plans in the works that will be an evolution of the restaurant's concept.