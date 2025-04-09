Expand / Collapse search

NWS now says 3 tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on April 7

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 9, 2025 2:27pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cleanup continues in Henry County after an EF1 tornado tore through Henry County. article

Cleanup continues in Henry County after an EF1 tornado tore through Henry County. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service now confirms three tornadoes touched down in North Georgia Monday morning, up from the two initially reported.
    • An EF-1 tornado traveled through Coweta, Fayette, and Spalding counties, with peak winds of 90 mph and a 14-mile path.
    • There were no reported serious injuries or deaths.

ATLANTA - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Atlanta has confirmed a total of three tornadoes in North Georgia following Monday morning's storms.

PREVIOUS STORY: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Spalding County, 2nd tornado in Henry

What we know:

The latest confirmation is an EF-1 tornado that began in far southeastern Coweta County and traveled through Fayette and Spalding counties, bringing the total storm-related tornadoes in the region to three. All were relatively weak, but each left a distinct trail of damage. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.

What We Know About Each Tornado

Tornado #1 – Coweta, Fayette, Spalding Counties

  • Time: 7:22 a.m. to 7:39 a.m.
  • Rating: EF-1
  • Peak Winds: 90 mph
  • Path Length: 14.1 miles
  • Max Width: 240 yards

Tornado #2 – Spalding County

  • Time: 7:38 a.m. to 7:44 a.m.
  • Rating: EF-0
  • Peak Winds: 80 mph
  • Path Length: 4.3 miles
  • Max Width: 100 yards

Tornado #3 – Henry County

  • Time: 7:48 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
  • Rating: EF-0
  • Peak Winds: 75 mph
  • Path Length: 1.62 miles
  • Max Width: 75 yards

What they're saying:

All three tornadoes were relatively short-lived but serve as a reminder that even lower-rated tornadoes can pose a serious threat. The NWS continues to survey damage and monitor severe weather risks throughout the region.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by National Weather Service (linked above). 

AtlantaSevere WeatherNews