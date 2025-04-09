NWS now says 3 tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on April 7
ATLANTA - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Atlanta has confirmed a total of three tornadoes in North Georgia following Monday morning's storms.
PREVIOUS STORY: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Spalding County, 2nd tornado in Henry
What we know:
The latest confirmation is an EF-1 tornado that began in far southeastern Coweta County and traveled through Fayette and Spalding counties, bringing the total storm-related tornadoes in the region to three. All were relatively weak, but each left a distinct trail of damage. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.
What We Know About Each Tornado
Tornado #1 – Coweta, Fayette, Spalding Counties
- Time: 7:22 a.m. to 7:39 a.m.
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Winds: 90 mph
- Path Length: 14.1 miles
- Max Width: 240 yards
Tornado #2 – Spalding County
- Time: 7:38 a.m. to 7:44 a.m.
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Winds: 80 mph
- Path Length: 4.3 miles
- Max Width: 100 yards
Tornado #3 – Henry County
- Time: 7:48 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Winds: 75 mph
- Path Length: 1.62 miles
- Max Width: 75 yards
What they're saying:
All three tornadoes were relatively short-lived but serve as a reminder that even lower-rated tornadoes can pose a serious threat. The NWS continues to survey damage and monitor severe weather risks throughout the region.