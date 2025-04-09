Atlanta rapper Yak Gotti to be released from Fulton County Jail

The Brief Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, will finally be released from Fulton County Jail after entering a guilty plea Wednesday morning. Kendrick and co-defendant Shannon Stillwell were acquitted of racketeering and murder after refusing plea deals in the YSL RICO case. Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, accepted a non-negotiated plea in October 2024 and was released under strict conditions, including a ban from Atlanta.



Just months after being acquitted in the high-profile YSL gang trial, Atlanta rapper Yak Gotti — whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick — is expected to be released from jail on probation after resolving the remaining charges against him.

What we know:

Kendrick entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning in Fulton County Superior Court to a single count of aggravated battery stemming from a jailhouse assault in June 2024. Prosecutors said Kendrick and several co-defendants entered another inmate’s cell and attacked him using an electrical cord. The remaining charges, including contraband and assault charges related to other incidents while in custody, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

When asked by Fulton County prosecutor Adam Abbate whether he was guilty, Kendrick said, "I'm ready to go home, bro."

Abbate replied, "Yes or no? Yes gets you home."

The court sentenced Kendrick to 12 years, with 9 months to serve with credit for time served. After two years of successful completion of probation, his status will become non-reporting. After 5 years on probation without any issues, it will be suspended. In addition to the usual restriction of not being allowed to possess a firearm, Kendrick was also cautioned against promoting gangs on social media or through his music.

"Just don't post you hate anyone," Abbate instructed Kendrick.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office recently attempted to revoke Young Thug's probation and send him back to jail because of comments he allegedly made on social media. However, the court did not find that the post rose to the level to be considered threatening and did not violate his probation. However, he was sternly warned about the usage of social media.

What they're saying:

Outside the courtroom, Kendrick’s mother and legal team expressed relief. "Victory was won today, and I’m thankful that my son is coming home," said his mother. "I miss him deeply. He got not guilty and he still was in jail, so I’m happy about that."

Kendrick’s attorneys noted he is eager to reconnect with family and return to music. "The Yak Man is getting back out on the street," attorney Bruce Harvey said. "He’s looking forward to being with his family and friends again and getting back in the studio. His album is coming out, and we’re happy to see this long ordeal is over."

What's next:

His attorneys said they expect his release to happen as soon as today or tomorrow at the latest.

This marks a turning point for Kendrick, who has remained behind bars despite being found not guilty in December 2024 of various charges, including murder.

Even the judge acknowledged Kendrick’s next chapter. "I wish you good luck on your forthcoming album," Judge Paige Reese Whitaker told him during the hearing.

The backstory:

Kendrick was arrested in May 2022 alongside Grammy-winning artist Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. They were among 27 individuals indicted on charges including violations of Georgia's RICO (racketeering) law.

Nearly two years after their arrests, some defendants began accepting plea deals. On Oct. 31, 2024, Williams entered a non-negotiated plea and was released from jail, albeit with strict conditions, including a ban from Atlanta and a requirement to complete hundreds of hours of community service.

The remaining two defendants, Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell, refused plea deals. They were ultimately acquitted of the most serious charges—racketeering and murder. Stillwell was released soon after, but Kendrick remained jailed on other charges.

While in Fulton County Jail, Kendrick was charged in April 2023 with possessing or providing prohibited items to an inmate. He was also charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in 2024. He was initially scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on Jan. 8, but no action was taken that day.

What's next:

Kendrick entered a guilty plea to a single count of aggravated battery on Wednesday morning. The remaining charges were dismissed, and he will be released on probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.