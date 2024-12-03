YSL RICO Trial: Verdicts reached for Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti), Shannon Stillwell

The Brief Verdict Delivered : Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti) was acquitted of all charges, while Shannon Stillwell (SB) was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to 10 years, with two years to serve with credit for time served. Case Background : The trial stems from a 2022 RICO indictment against Young Thug and 27 others, alleging that YSL is a violent street gang; defendants claim it is a record label. Trial Drama : The case became Georgia’s longest trial, featuring disruptions such as jury arrests, jail altercations, and the removal of the original judge. Future Proceedings : While this verdict concludes the case for Kendrick and Stillwell, several YSL defendants are still awaiting trial.



After an extensive and tumultuous trial, the jury reached verdicts for the two remaining defendants in the high-profile YSL RICO case in Fulton County on Tuesday morning.

Deamonte Kendrick, better known by his rap moniker Yak Gotti, was found not guilty on all charges. Shannon Stillwell, also known as SB, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years, with two years to serve—including time already served—and the remainder on probation.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The trial, one of the longest in Georgia history, stems from a 2022 indictment against Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and 27 others.

Prosecutors alleged that Young Slime Life (YSL) operated as a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes, including murder, under Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law. The defendants have consistently argued that YSL is a legitimate record label, Young Stoner Life.

The trial has been marked by numerous disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbings of Stillwell and Kendrick in jail, and the removal of the original judge. Jury deliberations for Kendrick and Stillwell began last Tuesday following months of courtroom drama.

Kendrick and Stillwell faced multiple serious charges, including murder, conspiracy to violate RICO, and firearm offenses. During deliberations, jurors reviewed surveillance footage tied to the 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks, two rap songs submitted as evidence, and recorded calls. The jury deliberated approximately 16 hours before reaching a verdict.

Despite the jury's verdicts and sentencing, neither man will be released from prison on Tuesday. Kendrick still has three felony charges that are set to go to trial.

RECENT STORIES

What happened to the other defendants

Before today's verdicts, plea deals were taken by several defendants, including Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

In October, Williams accepted a deal and was released under several conditions, including a prohibition from entering Atlanta.

Quamarvious Nichols (aka Qua), Rodalius Ryan (aka Lil Rod) and Marquavius Huey (aka Qua) took plea deals shortly before Williams.

RELATED: Young Thug sentenced: Legal expert reacts to judge's decision

The case against YSL has captured national attention, not just for its length and complexity, but for its cultural implications.

Prosecutors argued that lyrics and imagery associated with the group promoted and glorified criminal activity. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the use of artistic expression as evidence in criminal proceedings.

A Historic Trial with Lingering Questions

The investigation into YSL reportedly began several years ago and multiple law enforcement officers were involved in its investigation along with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Many of those officers testified during the trial, which lasted a little over one year after jury selection, which took 10 months.

With the trial of Kendrick and Stillwell concluded, the spotlight remains on other YSL defendants awaiting their day in court. For now, the verdicts mark the latest chapter in a legal saga that has tested Georgia’s judicial system and sparked debates about gang laws, artistic freedom, and the justice process.