YSL RICO Case: What happens now to the other defendants?

Although the spotlight has been on the YSL RICO trial involving award-winning rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and his co-defendants for the past year, several defendants have yet to go to trial.

Following the verdicts for Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell on Tuesday morning, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker addressed several of the remaining defendants.

The judge began by informing the defendants of the verdicts and noted that new plea offers might be forthcoming from the state, though she emphasized that the decision rests solely with the prosecution.

Judge Whitaker highlighted the seriousness of the charges, which range from murder to RICO violations, and stressed the need to determine the next steps in each case. This could include plea deals, the dismissal of charges, or proceeding to trial. She proposed scheduling a new final plea date and underscored the importance of addressing outstanding motions and preparing for trial logistics if necessary.

For cases advancing to trial, the judge emphasized the need for transcripts from the previous trial, especially for cross-examination or impeachment purposes. She instructed defendants and attorneys to provide a list of specific witnesses’ testimonies to help court reporters prioritize their work.

Judge Whitaker suggested setting a final plea date for Dec. 17 and indicated that trials for the remaining defendants could begin as early as February. Attorneys were urged to submit any outstanding motions or responses promptly to avoid delays.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO law and committing multiple violent crimes.

Of the defendants who went to trial with Williams, three — Quamarvious Nichols (aka Qua), Rodalius Ryan (aka Lil Rod), and Marquavius Huey (aka Qua) — accepted plea deals. Williams ultimately left his fate to the judge in a non-negotiated plea on Oct. 31.

The following is a list of whom we believe are the remaining defendants:

Kahlieff Adams (Bobby Hunt)

Status : Currently serving life in prison for a 2016 murder during a home invasion.

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOAttempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett)2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett)

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Damone Blalock (Bali)

Status : Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICO

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Javaris Bradford (Tuda)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOMurder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Jevon Fleetwood (4Tray or Psycho)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICO

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Damekion Garlington (Dee or SXarefaxe)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOAttempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail)2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activityMurder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks)Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail)

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Demise McMullen (Nard)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOMurder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.)

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.)

Tenquarius Mender (Nard or Stunner)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOPossession of a weapon by an incarcerated individualPossession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individualParticipation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual

Possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual

Participation in criminal street gang activity

Jimmy Winfrey (Roscoe)

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOViolation of the Georgia Controlled Substances ActPossession of a firearm by a convicted felonParticipation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Participation in criminal street gang activity

Christian Eppinger (Bhris)

Status : Serving time on previous charges.

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOArmed robberyHijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree2 counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationerTheft by taking2 counts of attempted murder2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony3 counts of participation in criminal street gang activityConspiracy to commit a crime

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Armed robbery

Hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer

Theft by taking

2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

3 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Miles Farley (Slato or Lil Miles)

Status : Only defendant granted bond despite facing a murder charge.

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOMurder2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activityPossession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Murder

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Jayden Myrick (Settrip or Jayman)

Status : Currently serving life in prison without parole for the 2018 murder of Christian Broder.

Charges :Conspiracy to violate RICOAttempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail)Possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail)

Possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Defendants who have accepted plea deals previously

Martinez Arnold (Duke): Negotiated a plea deal on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, with 2 years commuted to time served and 10 years on probation.

Pleaded Guilty To: Conspiracy to violate RIC and participation in criminal street gang activity

Derontae Bebee (Bee or Be): Negotiated a plea deal on Nov. 3, 2023. Sentenced to 15 years, with 5 years in jail and 10 years on probation.

Pleaded Guilty To: Conspiracy to violate RICO; Theft by receiving stolen property; 2 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Participation in criminal street gang activity; Armed robbery (reduced to robbery by force)and Hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree

Sergio Kitchens (Gunna): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 14, 2022. Sentenced to 5 years, with 1 year commuted to time served, 4 years suspended.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Wunnie Lee (Slimelife Shawty): Entered Alford plea on Dec. 16, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 9 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Walter Murphy (DK): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 13, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served and 9 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: One count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Trontavious Stephens (Tick or Slug): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 29, 2022. Sentenced to 10 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 8 years on probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO.

Antonio Sledge (Mounk Tounk): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 28, 2022. Sentenced to 15 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Conspiracy to violate RICO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antonio Sumlin (Obama): Negotiated plea deal on Dec. 22, 2022. Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years probation.

Pleaded guilty to: Violating RICO and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Charges Dropped