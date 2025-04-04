Schwellenbach fans 10 and gives up only 2 hits as Braves top Marlins 10-0 for long-awaited first win

The Brief Spencer Schwellenbach carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, allowing only two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings. Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers, contributing to the Braves' 10-0 victory over the Miami Marlins, ending their seven-game winless streak. The Braves outhit the Marlins 16-4, marking their first win of the season and becoming the last team in the majors to secure a victory.



Spencer Schwellenbach carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Friday night for their long-awaited first win.

Ozuna drove in three runs with three hits. Olson drove in three runs with two hits.

What we know:

The Braves won their home opener to end a seven-game winless drought, their worst start since losing their first nine in 2016.

Atlanta became the last team in the majors to win its first game. No team has made the playoffs following an 0-7 start.

Schwellenbach (1-0) retired Miami’s first 14 batters before Liam Hicks hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander allowed only two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

The Braves led 3-0, scoring three runs off right-hander Max Meyer (0-1) in the third. Ozuna’s double drove in Michael Harris, who had three hits, and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves outhit the Marlins 16-4.

Spencer Schwellenbach #56 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the 2025 MLB Home Opener for the Atlanta Braves who play the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Gett Expand

Big picture view:

A review was needed to confirm Ozuna hit a homer off right-hander George Soriano in the seventh. The ball glanced off center fielder Dane Myers’s glove and bounced off the yellow stripe on the top of the wall. Left fielder Griffin Conine caught the rebound and threw the ball back to the infield as Ozuna completed his celebratory run around the bases.

The review confirmed the home run. Olson followed with his first homer, a shot to right field that carried 434 feet.

By the numbers:

Schwellenbach threw only 26 balls as he completed eight innings for the first time in his career. Of his 99 pitches, 73 were strikes as the right-hander did not walk a batter.

What's next:

Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) will look for his first win against Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1) on Saturday night.