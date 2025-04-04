Roswell greenlights $14.5M parking deck in historic downtown

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The City of Roswell released this artist rendering showing a the approved $14.5 million new parking structure set for the historic downtown district.

The Brief Roswell approved a $14.5 million contract with Winter Construction for a 395-space parking deck, funded by a $179.6 million bond package. The parking deck will feature a design that blends with Roswell's Historic District, including a brick façade and landscaping to integrate with the environment. The project is part of the Green Street Activation Plan, aiming to enhance pedestrian connectivity and support local businesses by alleviating congestion.



The City of Roswell has approved a $14.5 million design-build contract with Winter Construction to develop a 395-space parking deck in the heart of its historic downtown district, with completion expected by summer 2026.

The decision was made during a Special Called Mayor and Council meeting on March 26.

What they're saying:

"The City of Roswell is thrilled to take this important step forward by awarding the design-build contract for our downtown parking deck—a project made possible by the incredible support of Roswell taxpayers," said Mayor Kurt Wilson. "This has been a true team effort, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our hardworking City staff for their expertise and professionalism, as well as to our elected officials for their vision and leadership."

What we know:

The deck will be built at the corner of Green Street and Highway 9, directly across from the new Southern Post development. Funding comes from the $179.6 million bond package overwhelmingly approved by voters in November 2022, which included $20 million earmarked for the parking facility.

Winter Construction, an Atlanta-based firm with more than 60 years of experience, was selected from nine firms that submitted proposals. The company was recognized for its top-scoring technical proposal, strong interview performance, and the lowest cost among finalists. Past municipal projects by Winter Construction include parking decks and civic buildings in Woodstock, Snellville, Forsyth County, and East Point.

Local perspective:

The new parking structure will reflect the architectural character of Roswell’s Historic District. The design features a brick façade, tower-like stairwells, metalwork, and varied exterior wall depths for visual interest. Full façades will be constructed on all four sides—a rare approach for parking structures—and large openings will allow natural light and ventilation throughout, even on subterranean levels.

Planned landscaping and greenery will soften the structure’s visual footprint and help it blend into the surrounding environment. Attention was also paid to the building’s proximity to two key visual anchors: the classic Greek Revival-style Mason’s Lodge and the modern Southern Post development. The design aims to strike a balance between Roswell’s historic charm and its evolving identity.

Dig deeper:

The parking deck is a cornerstone of the City’s Green Street Activation Plan, which is intended to enhance the pedestrian experience and improve connectivity downtown. As part of the plan:

Green Street will become a one-way, southbound road.

A wide, brick-paved, multi-use trail will be added.

New lighting and landscaping will be installed to improve safety and aesthetics.

Plum Tree Street will be converted into a brick-paved trail providing direct access to Canton Street.

Big picture view:

In 2021, a city-commissioned parking study found that a well-located parking garage could alleviate congestion in the historic center, encourage longer visits, and better support local businesses. The city hopes this new facility will do just that.

"This parking deck is more than just infrastructure—it’s an investment in our City’s future, supporting economic growth and enhancing quality of life for years to come," Wilson said.

City leaders are also considering new parking policies to better manage downtown demand. Community meetings on shared parking costs, economic development, and operational strategies are expected to begin in spring 2025.

The City of Roswell says the project reflects not only a focus on practical improvements, but a broader effort to create a more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant downtown for residents and visitors alike.

What we don't know:

The exact completion date has not been released yet.

