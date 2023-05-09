Parking and traffic concerns fuel opposition to Roswell’s pedestrian-only Canton Street plan

Some business owners along Roswell’s busiest section of roadway have banded together in opposition of a city plan they say will hurt their businesses. The city wants to close off a section of Canton Street to cars and turn it into a promenade, but several businesses do not want to see that happen.

Roswell’s mayor met with concerned business owners Tuesday to discuss it, but the owners remained resolved in their opinion the road should remain open to vehicle traffic.

"They’re taking away more parking," said Kelly Smith, Roswell Provisions’ owner. "Traffic just getting here now is going to be impossible."

Smith is part of a group of nearly every business owner on Canton Street opposed to the plan to close the roadway to cars and make it "pedestrian only". They say it just will not work and that parking and traffic problems will get worse.

"I want growth for the city, but until they fix the infrastructure, until they fix the core problems, it’s not possible," Smith said. "It’s going to create more chaos."

During the nearly one-hour-and-45-minute meeting Tuesday, which as several points became passionate, business owners and Roswell city leaders tried to come up with solutions.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ The mayor of Roswell met with business owners along Canton Street to discuss concerns about a plan to block off traffic to vehicles during a meeting on May 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

The mayor wrote down their questions, so he can get those answers as the city works to find the best path forward.

"When people have legitimate concerns, let’s sit down and talk," said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. "This is not ‘My way or the highway’, it doesn’t work that way."

While a lot of businesses are opposed to the plan, Rock ‘N’ Taco owner John Michael Brunetti believes it could be beneficial.

"They are in an effort to try to bring more business to Roswell, you’ve got my attention," said Brunetti. "I’ll listen to whatever you have to say."

Smith says once a parking garage is built, which is already in the works, and traffic issues are figured out, maybe then the city could revisit this idea.

"This is not helping us, this will not help us as it is right now," she said.

The mayor vowed the plan will not move forward until a vote takes place. The city plans to have another meeting with the business owners next week to continue the dialogue.