Parking vs. Preservation: Roswell's Old Methodist Church in jeopardy

Tensions are running high over the fate of an historic building in Roswell. Several people spoke out at a city council meeting Monday night about the need to preserve a pre-Civil War building that was once a methodist church.

"It's a part of Roswell's history. It was built by the founders of Roswell. Barrington King gave this property to the church," said former mayor, Jere Wood.

Jere Wood is a Roswell native and served as mayor for 20 years. He's irate that there are plans to tear down the building.

The Old Methodist Church was built in 1859. The church was there until 1920.

In 1952, the building became home to the Masonic Lodge. It is still home to the lodge today.

The building is right next to where a parking deck will be built. The city of Roswell is now planning to use eminent domain to obtain the building and build a pedestrian plaza and walking trails for safe and easy access from the parking deck to downtown.

"I understand the need for parking. However, the lodge is not in a place to affect the parking," said Pam Nitzken, a resident who wants to save the building.

Some say it's just not worth erasing history.

"Saving our history is really, really important to me, it is the character of our town. It's why we all love living here," said Judy Meer, President of the Roswell Historical Society.

Those trying to save the building started a petition and say in less than a week they already have more than 500 signatures.

Following the city council meeting, the city of Roswell released the following statement:

"The property located at 1054 and 1056 Alpharetta Street is currently in litigation with the courts so the City will limit our response to the following statement.

"The City of Roswell is deeply dedicated to the preservation of its historic treasures. Over the years, the City has allocated millions of dollars towards the preservation and maintenance of five historic homes, the rejuvenation of Roswell’s Historic Square, restoration of the Old Mill Machine Shop and the implementation of its Historic Asset Activation Plan.

"In November 2022, Roswell voters overwhelmingly supported a $20 million initiative to construct a parking deck in the downtown area. The Council has not only approved the site for the deck but also the Green Street Activation Plan, which aims to enhance connectivity between the new parking facility, Downtown Roswell, and the City Hall Trails project with multi-use trails and pedestrian plazas.

"The acquisition of the property located at 1054 and 1056 Alpharetta Street is crucial for transportation-related public uses. This includes construction of the parking deck and new walkways that will ensure safe pedestrian movement across various city roads in the downtown area. This project will significantly transform the downtown area, enriching the experience for both residents and visitors alike."