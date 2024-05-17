2 Troup County high school students ejected from car, 3 others injured in crash

Two Troup County high school students have been airlifted to Atlanta after a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at an intersection of Whitfield Road and Hogansville Road.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, five students from Troup County High School were heading west on Whitfield Road when they hit a Troup County School maintenance truck.

The truck, a Dodge Ram 350, hit the car in the rear of the passenger side, sending it spinning off the road.

Two of the passengers in the car were ejected and suffered serious injuries. Medics airlifted the two students to an Atlanta area hospital.

At this time, officials have not released the identities or condition of the students involved.