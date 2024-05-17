Scottie Scheffler arrested, charged with assaulting officer before PGA Championship's 2nd round

article

Golfer Scottie Scheffler was reportedly detained by police while trying to get into Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday morning.

ESPN reports that Scheffler was trying to drive around the scene of a deadly crash involving a shuttle bus in Louisville, Kentucky.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said that Scheffler did not stop after police told him to, which escalated into an officer pulling the world's current No.1 golfer out of his car and placing him in handcuffs.

"You need to get out of the way," the officer reportedly told Darlington. "There's nothing you can do. Scottie Scheffler is going to jail."

Court records show that Scheffler is facing charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony, along with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off for the second round of the tournament at 8:48 a.m.

(Jefferson County Jail)

The tournament was already delayed by more than an hour after the deadly crash, which reportedly happened around 5 a.m. outside the golf club.

Scheffler, who welcomed his first son with his wife Meredith this month, is currently tied for 12th.