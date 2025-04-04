Butts County man arrested for child porn while out on bond for same charge

article

The Brief 25-year-old Tristian Navarro was the target of a months-long online investigation. Navarro was previously arrested for possession of child pornography. The Butts County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ICAC Taskforce are investigating.



A 25-year-old Butts County man who was out on bond for a previous charge of possession of child pornography was arrested again for the same offense, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tristian Navarro was charged this week in a separate months-long online investigation.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Butts County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ICAC Taskforce (Internet Crimes Against Children) served a search and arrest warrants at a location on Lake Clark Road.

Navarro was taken into custody at that time.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when his next court appearance is scheduled or if he has retained legal representation.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend my Deputies and agents from the GBI for their continued efforts in keeping our community and our kids safe," said Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. "I want to thank the GBI and their agents for maintaining such a good working relationship with our office and helping remove this sick individual out of our community. This is what happens when agencies work together for the good of the people. Job well done!"