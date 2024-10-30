LIVE: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: More defendants to take plea deals

Two more defendants in the long-running YSL RICO Trial against rapper Young Thug and some of his associates are expected to take plea deals.

On Wednesday, Rodalius "Lil Rod" Ryan. He was facing a charge of conspiracy to violate RICO. He was already serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Marquavius "Qua" Huey also took a plea deal Wednesday. He was charged with conspiracy to violate RICO, three counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

The day prior, 29-year-old Quamarvious Nichols, accepted a plea deal.

All charges against Nichols, except one, including a murder charge, were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to a RICO (racketeering) charge.

Nichols was originally charged with conspiracy to violate RICO; 1 count of murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks); 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been following this trial for about a year. It's the longest running trial in the history of Georgia.

Here are the remaining defendants, including Jeffery Williams:

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.