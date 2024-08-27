Popular Atlanta Mexican restaurant shutting down after 26 years

A longtime Grant Park Mexican restaurant is shutting down after decades in business.

Mi Barrio has been serving Mexican cuisine on Memorial Drive for 26 years.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, the restaurant said that the owners have decided that it's time to retire and shut down the business for good.

"This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s time for our family to focus on the next chapter of our lives," the post reads. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support and loyalty over the years. Serving you has been our pleasure, and we will always cherish the relationships we’ve built at MiBarrio."

The announcement had many locals sending their congratulations but mourning the loss of the amazing food.

The last day of business will be Nov. 26.