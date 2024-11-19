A popular Atlanta breakfast spot will shut its doors for good after decades of service on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The owners of Java Jive, Steven Horwitz and Shira Levetan, announced on Instagram that the restaurant would be closing for good in December.

The quirky restaurant, which was filled with vintage decor and knick-knacks, quickly became a favorite of locals after opening in 1994. The side of the building featured art with the words "The cup that pleases" that thousands of commuters passed each day on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Horwitz and Levetan wrote that they were so grateful for nearly 31 years of serving up heaping helpings of pancakes, fluffy biscuits, eggs, and bacon.

"So here is a toast with coffee cups raised high to our amazing, steadfast employees who have been with us through thick and thin, to all the families we’ve seen grow up here from high chairs to high school to college and some now with families of their own, to all the celebrations we’ve gotten to witness and share: countless birthdays, first dates, marriage proposals and even a wedding, to all of the regulars who are now like family who always let us know when they weren’t able to come by so we wouldn’t worry, to the lifelong friends we’ve made and the memories of those who are no longer with us," the pair wrote.

Horwitz and Levetan did not give a reason for the closure.

The final day of service will be Dec. 22.