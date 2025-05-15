Italian restaurant Bastone closing after 3 years in West Midtown

article

Another restaurant in West Midtown has closed its doors for good.

Italian restaurant and mozzarella bar Bastone has shut down after being in business on Howell Mill Road for about three years.

What they're saying:

The restaurant, which is owned by chef Pat Pascarella , announced the closure on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

"When I named this restaurant, it was my thank you to one of the men that helped shape me into the person I am today-my grandfather. This is what hurts the most: to know that I couldn't keep honoring him through food," Pascarella wrote.

While the reasons for the closure were complex, Pascarella said the blame is on him.

"We could have done many things differently but didn't," he wrote. "You learn from your mistakes, and as much as I'd like to tell you that this is my last mistake, I doubt that's possible.

Bastone joins a list of many other restaurants around the metro Atlanta rea that have shut down within the last year.

In West Midtown alone, Bartaco closed on May 5 after 11 years in business. West Egg Cafe closed in December after more than two decades in business, citing a decline in customers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Others that have shuttered include Humble Pie, Superica, Slim + Husky, and Le Fat.

Businesses have pointed out a slew of issues in the area, from the lack of quick access to loans for immediate needs, lack of parking, and rising retail rents.