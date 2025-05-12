Taco Mac closing original Virginia-Highlands location, other closures

article

The Brief Taco Mac has closed its original Virginia-Highlands location after 46 years, marking a major milestone in the Atlanta-based brand’s history. The closure is part of a strategic expansion plan, with new locations opening across Georgia and Alabama, including recent additions in Conyers and Macon. The space will be transitioned to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, while former Taco Mac employees have been offered positions at nearby locations.



After serving wings, beer, and sports fans for more than four decades, Taco Mac has officially closed the doors of its original Virginia-Highlands location.

What we know:

The Atlanta-based chain, which began as a single neighborhood bar in 1979, announced Monday that the iconic corner of N. Highland and Virginia Avenue is transitioning to a new restaurant concept as the company focuses on future growth.

What they're saying:

"We are incredibly proud of what began in Virginia-Highlands 46 years ago," said Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin. "As we continue to evolve and grow, a part of our hearts will always remain on the corner of N. Highland and Virginia."

The closure marks the end of an era for the flagship location that helped launch a brand now spanning 28 locations across the Southeast. Recent openings include restaurants in Macon and Conyers, Georgia, as well as Pelham, Alabama.

According to company leadership, the decision reflects a strategic shift to invest in new markets and elevate the Taco Mac experience for guests. Martin emphasized that the closure is not a farewell, but a milestone in the company’s broader expansion plans. "This isn’t the end of the story — it’s a milestone in our journey," he said.

The Virginia-Highlands space will soon be home to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. Team members affected by the closure have been offered roles at nearby Taco Mac locations. Meanwhile, fans of the brand are encouraged to visit other Atlanta-area restaurants to continue enjoying Taco Mac’s signature wings, beer selection, and sports bar atmosphere.

What you can do:

To celebrate its roots, Taco Mac plans to share guest memories and historic moments from the original location on social media. Customers are invited to post their own photos and stories using the hashtag #TacoMacBeginnings.

Other closures

What we know:

Jekyll Brewing closed all of its locations on May 11, according to Beer Street Journal. The announcement was made by owner and CEO Michael Lundmark.

Additionally, the taco restaurant Bartaco in West Midtown closed on May 5. A message on their website simply says "See you around!"

Previously announced closures

The Source Information for this story came from a press release from Taco Mac, various websites and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (links above).