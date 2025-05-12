Taco Mac closing original Virginia-Highlands location, other closures
ATLANTA - After serving wings, beer, and sports fans for more than four decades, Taco Mac has officially closed the doors of its original Virginia-Highlands location.
What we know:
The Atlanta-based chain, which began as a single neighborhood bar in 1979, announced Monday that the iconic corner of N. Highland and Virginia Avenue is transitioning to a new restaurant concept as the company focuses on future growth.
What they're saying:
"We are incredibly proud of what began in Virginia-Highlands 46 years ago," said Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin. "As we continue to evolve and grow, a part of our hearts will always remain on the corner of N. Highland and Virginia."
The closure marks the end of an era for the flagship location that helped launch a brand now spanning 28 locations across the Southeast. Recent openings include restaurants in Macon and Conyers, Georgia, as well as Pelham, Alabama.
According to company leadership, the decision reflects a strategic shift to invest in new markets and elevate the Taco Mac experience for guests. Martin emphasized that the closure is not a farewell, but a milestone in the company’s broader expansion plans. "This isn’t the end of the story — it’s a milestone in our journey," he said.
The Virginia-Highlands space will soon be home to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. Team members affected by the closure have been offered roles at nearby Taco Mac locations. Meanwhile, fans of the brand are encouraged to visit other Atlanta-area restaurants to continue enjoying Taco Mac’s signature wings, beer selection, and sports bar atmosphere.
What you can do:
To celebrate its roots, Taco Mac plans to share guest memories and historic moments from the original location on social media. Customers are invited to post their own photos and stories using the hashtag #TacoMacBeginnings.
Other closures
What we know:
Jekyll Brewing closed all of its locations on May 11, according to Beer Street Journal. The announcement was made by owner and CEO Michael Lundmark.
Additionally, the taco restaurant Bartaco in West Midtown closed on May 5. A message on their website simply says "See you around!"
Previously announced closures
- Junior's Pizza in Summerhill announces closing with 'great sadness'
- Best End Brewing (White Street SW): Closing Jan. 1. No reason given for closure.
- Torched Hop Brewery (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing after New Year's Eve. No reason given for closure.
- West Egg Cafe (West Midtown): Closing on Dec. 29 after more than two decades in business. Cited decline in customers after COVID-19 pandemic.
- Boho115 (Decatur): Closed on Oct. 21 after just over a year in business. No reason was given.
- The Bookhouse Pub (Ponce de Leon): Announced closure in September, with a final date expected by January 31.
- BoruBoru Sushi (Emory Point): Closed on Oct. 30 with no explanation provided.
- CraveWell Cafe (Sandy Springs): Announced closure on Nov. 14 after six years in business, teasing a possible return in West Midtown.
- Damsel: Atlanta's first cabaret restaurant closed suddenly in September, citing operational challenges.
- Elsewhere Brewing: Both Grant Park and West Midtown locations closed on Oct. 28 due to a 40–50% drop in sales.
- The General Muir (Sandy Springs): Closed in late September, citing pandemic-related challenges.
- Georgetown Cupcake (Buckhead Village): Closed in late November. No explanation provided.
- Java Jive (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing in December after 31 years.
- Mi Barrio (Grant Park): Closed in August after 26 years, with owners citing retirement.
- Original Pancake House (Cheshire Bridge Road): Quietly closed in August after 35 years, possibly due to the massive fire across the street that destroyed a retail and apartment building.
- Pho Cue (Glenwood Park): Closed on Sept. 13 after three years.
- The Ivy (Buckhead): Closing after 14 years, with its final day on New Year's Eve.
- This Is It! (Panola Road): Closed due to Georgia Department of Transportation’s traffic improvement plans.
- Taylor'd Bar-B-Q (Avondale Estates): Closed in November due to significant sales declines caused by nearby construction.
- Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar (College Park): Destroyed by fire in October; owners vow to rebuild.
- Wahlburgers (The Battery Atlanta): Closed on Nov. 3; Shake Shack is slated to replace it.