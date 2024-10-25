Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar vows to rise from the ashes after devastating fire

The Brief Fire has destroyed the beloved Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar, causing emotional distress to its owners who have pledged to rebuild. Virgil's is cherished in the community not just as an eatery, but as a place where events like engagements, weddings, and friendships have flourished. The restaurant symbolizes more than six years of effort to create an inclusive space for Black, gay, Bi, and trans individuals in the Atlanta area. The resulting fire, suspected to have started from a grease fire, also affected two nearby restaurants on the revitalized Main Street in College Park. Recovery and rebuilding efforts are underway with optimism for a "bigger and better" Virgil's, anticipated to reopen in two to three months; meanwhile, Virgil's maintains two other locations in West Midtown and Conyers.



The owners of a College Park restaurant vow to rebuild after fire destroys the popular eatery and gathering spot. Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar on Main Street is now closed.

This Main Street corridor has become a very popular spot with several restaurants, including outdoor seating, but it will be a quiet Friday night at Virgil’s after the blaze.

"I actually became emotional. I didn't expect it to be, because it's a restaurant, fires happen. It's not uncommon, but when you have worked so hard to provide a service and experience, for people to see it go up in flames. It's difficult," co-owner of Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar said.

Juan Smalls says it was emotional looking at the charred remains of the popular restaurant on Friday.

Smalls says Virgil’s is more than a restaurant. He calls it a labor of love for him and his husband.

"We opened in 2019 after more than six years of trying to create a space for Black, gay, Bi, and trans people in Atlanta to feel affirmed and welcomed and loved," Small revealed.

Small's says a whole lot more was created at the eatery, in addition to good food.

"It's been a community staple. People have gotten engaged there; people have gotten married. People have met lifelong friends while sitting at the bar," Smalls recalls.

College Park Fire investigators are still looking into the blaze that temporarily closed two other restaurants on Thursday morning, when a suspected grease fire got out of control.

"For the last five years, Main Street in the College Park area has had a lot of revitalization.

It's a haven for our people to come and enjoy great food, enjoy great service to let their hair down, so to speak," Smalls explained.

The co-owner said, after a moment of despair, he and his partner decided to reopen.

"It was back to go mode, canceling accounts, calling out contractors to get quotes to rebuild so we can offer the College Park community, a bigger and better Virgil's," he said with a smile.

Smalls thinks the rebuilding will take two to three months. The restaurant has two other locations in West Midtown and Conyers.