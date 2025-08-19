Expand / Collapse search

New Vinings park to honor folk art icon Nellie Mae Rowe

Published  August 19, 2025 8:29am EDT
Cobb County
Nellie Mae Brown. Courtesy of Cobb Landmarks

    • Cobb Landmarks has secured funding to build a pocket park in Vinings honoring folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe.
    • Rowe was known for creating colorful artwork using unconventional, everyday materials.
    • The park will feature educational exhibit panels developed with Kennesaw State University.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society is moving forward with plans to honor one of Georgia’s most beloved Black folk artists, thanks to newly secured funding announced this morning.

What we know:

The local preservation group has received support to develop a pocket park in Vinings dedicated to the life and legacy of Nellie Mae Rowe — a self-taught artist known for transforming everyday, unconventional materials into vibrant paintings, drawings, sculptures, and outdoor installations.

The planned park, which will be located near Hotel Indigo Atlanta-Vinings, will celebrate Rowe’s creative spirit with interpretive exhibit panels developed in collaboration with Kennesaw State University. 

The backstory:

Born in Fayette County in 1900, Nellie Mae Rowe grew up helping her family farm while dreaming of becoming an artist. 

After moving to Vinings in 1930 and later building a small home on Paces Ferry Road, she transformed the property into a whimsical "playhouse," filling it with colorful paintings, drawings, sculptures and handmade decorations crafted from everyday found materials.

Courtesy of Cobb Landmarks

Word of her creativity spread, drawing thousands of visitors — and eventually the attention of art collectors — leading to exhibits across the country. Rowe continued creating vibrant folk art until her death in 1982.

