New Vinings park to honor folk art icon Nellie Mae Rowe

article

The Brief Cobb Landmarks has secured funding to build a pocket park in Vinings honoring folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe. Rowe was known for creating colorful artwork using unconventional, everyday materials. The park will feature educational exhibit panels developed with Kennesaw State University.



Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society is moving forward with plans to honor one of Georgia’s most beloved Black folk artists, thanks to newly secured funding announced this morning.

What we know:

The local preservation group has received support to develop a pocket park in Vinings dedicated to the life and legacy of Nellie Mae Rowe — a self-taught artist known for transforming everyday, unconventional materials into vibrant paintings, drawings, sculptures, and outdoor installations.

The planned park, which will be located near Hotel Indigo Atlanta-Vinings, will celebrate Rowe’s creative spirit with interpretive exhibit panels developed in collaboration with Kennesaw State University.

The backstory:

Born in Fayette County in 1900, Nellie Mae Rowe grew up helping her family farm while dreaming of becoming an artist.

After moving to Vinings in 1930 and later building a small home on Paces Ferry Road, she transformed the property into a whimsical "playhouse," filling it with colorful paintings, drawings, sculptures and handmade decorations crafted from everyday found materials.

Courtesy of Cobb Landmarks

Word of her creativity spread, drawing thousands of visitors — and eventually the attention of art collectors — leading to exhibits across the country. Rowe continued creating vibrant folk art until her death in 1982.