No. 2 Forever: Auburn immortalizes Atlanta native Cam Newton

The Brief Auburn will retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey during its Oct. 11 home game against Georgia. Newton becomes just the fourth player in Auburn history to receive the honor. He led the Tigers to a 14-0 season and national title in 2010 before becoming an NFL star.



Former Westlake High School standout and NFL MVP Cam Newton is set to receive one of college football’s highest honors this fall.

What we know:

Auburn University announced it will officially retire Newton’s iconic No. 2 jersey on Oct. 11, when the Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He becomes just the fourth player in Auburn football history to have his number retired.

Newton earned his place in Auburn lore during the 2010 season, when he led the Tigers to a perfect 14–0 record, capturing both the SEC Championship and the BCS National Championship. His legendary run also won him the Heisman Trophy and paved the way for a decade-long career in the NFL.

The backstory:

Newton was born in Atlanta and is the son of Jackie and Cecil Newton Sr., who was a safety for the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Newton played football at Westlake High School. He initially attended the University of Florida, but then transferred to Blinn College. He then transferred to Auburn University and graduated from there with a degree in sociology. He was the number draft pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.