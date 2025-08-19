From Chick-fil-A to Falcons: Rookie Jalon Walker talks about fast-food past

The Brief Falcons rookie Jalon Walker once worked at Chick-fil-A in Salisbury, North Carolina, a job he got through his father’s connection — long before becoming a Georgia football star. The Atlanta-based chain says it will be rooting for Walker this season as he officially begins his NFL career with the Falcons. Walker is currently sidelined in training camp with a groin injury and did not play in the last preseason game, with coaches taking a cautious approach.



Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Jalon Walker has already won over Georgia football fans — but his hometown ties run deeper than many might realize.

What we know:

Before suiting up for the red and black in Athens or now putting on the Falcons jersey in Atlanta, Walker once wore a different kind of uniform: the iconic Chick-fil-A polo. The Salisbury, North Carolina native revealed he used to work at his local Chick-fil-A location, landing the job thanks to a connection through his father.

Now based in Atlanta, Walker says the company’s Georgia roots make his NFL journey even more meaningful. Chick-fil-A, in turn, released a statement saying it will be cheering him on this season as he takes the field with the Falcons.

What's next:

For now, however, fans will need to be patient. Walker has been sidelined during the final week of training camp with a groin injury suffered in practice last week. He sat out the Falcons’ most recent preseason game, and coaches say they are taking a cautious approach with their first-round pick ahead of the regular season kickoff.