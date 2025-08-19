Committee on eliminating Georgia's income tax holding 1st meeting

The Brief A group of Georgia senators looking to eliminate the state income tax will hold its first meeting to start working on their proposal. The senators will speak with Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist, an anti-tax activist known for pledging to make government small enough to "drown it in a bathtub." Lawmakers say they want to draft a plan that provides relief for taxpayers without jeopardizing essential government services.



A group of Georgia lawmakers are launching a new effort to eliminate the state's income tax in the near future.

The Senate Study Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax will meet for the first time at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Created by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the committee is chaired by Sen. Blake Tillery, (R–Vidalia). The other senators involved include Jason Anavitarte (R–Dallas), Greg Dolezal (R–Cumming), Ed Harbison (D–Columbus), Chuck Hufstetler (R–Rome), Steve Gooch (R–Dahlonega), John F. Kennedy (R–Macon), Nan Orrock (D–Atlanta), Michael "Doc" Rhett (D–Marietta), Larry Walker III (R–Perry) and Sam Watson (R–Moultrie).

At the first meeting, the senators will speak with Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist and Vice President of State Affairs Patrick Gleason.

Norquist, a well-known anti-tax activist and icon for small-government conservatives, has pledged in the past to make government small enough to "drown it in a bathtub."

The committee says it wants to draft a plan by the end of the year that provides relief for taxpayers without jeopardizing essential government services.

What they're saying:

"This is about competitiveness. It’s about economic freedom. And above all, it’s about allowing hardworking Georgians to keep their money in their pockets," Tillery said. "It’s about you keeping your money in your pockets," Tillery told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes earlier this year.

While the Republican senator said the process would take time, he said that he remains committed to delivering results for taxpayers.

"This may not happen overnight, but I’m committed to delivering on this goal in a way that protects our state's core priorities — healthcare, education, infrastructure and public safety," he said. "My mission is simple: eliminate Georgia's income tax in its entirety over the next several months."

Dig deeper:

Georgia lawmakers, led by Gov. Brian Kemp, has pushed to accelerate a planned income tax cut ahead of the yearly schedule.

A 2022 law ended the old system of tax brackets and created a flat income tax, calling for annual 0.1% cuts until reaching 4.99%. This year, the income tax rate dropped to 5.29% on Jan. 1, but Kemp again called for doubling this year’s reduction, dropping it to 5.19% for all income earned in 2025.

While Georgia closed out Fiscal Year 2025 with a healthy budget surplus, Kemp and the Georgia Office of Planning and Budget have warned state agencies to prepare for tighter budgets due to federal spending cuts.

In a memo sent in July, Office of Planning and Budget Director Richard Dunn told agency heads that the Amended Fiscal Year 2026 and Fiscal Year 2027 budgets would likely not include any new spending increases. The memo makes it clear that if federal funding is reduced, the state does not plan to fill in the gaps except for enrollment-based programs such as K-12 education and healthcare services.

Currently, only South Carolina, among Georgia’s neighboring states, has a higher income tax rate.

What's next:

Lawmakers are expected to compile their report on the proposal to eliminate the state's income tax ahead of the 2026 legislative session.