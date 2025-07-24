Abolish Georgia's income tax? The bipartisan effort to do it

The Brief A bipartisan group of Georgia senators is working to eliminate the state income tax while ensuring funding for essential services like education and public safety. The initiative aims to boost Georgia's competitiveness and economic freedom, aligning with national trends of tax reduction. The proposal faces challenges due to potential federal budget cuts, despite Georgia's recent budget surplus.



A bipartisan group of Georgia senators is launching an effort to eliminate the state’s income tax, aiming to draft a plan by the end of the year that provides tax relief without jeopardizing essential government services.

The Senate committee, created by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, will work over the next several months to explore ways to phase out the tax while maintaining funding for education, health care, infrastructure and public safety.

Georgia's income tax cut proposal

What they're saying:

"Cutting taxes without cutting into the state's bottom line — lawmakers will be tackling that challenge this summer," said FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes.

Sen. Blake Tillery, a Republican from Vidalia and chairman of the committee, said the push is rooted in boosting Georgia’s competitiveness and aligning with a broader national trend. At least a dozen states cut individual or corporate taxes last year.

"You see, this is about competitiveness. It’s about economic freedom. And above all, it’s about allowing hardworking Georgians to keep their money in their pockets," Tillery said. "It’s about you keeping your money in your pockets."

Tillery emphasized that the process will take time, but he remains committed to delivering results.

"This may not happen overnight, but I’m committed to delivering on this goal in a way that protects our state's core priorities — health care, education, infrastructure and public safety," he said. "My mission is simple: eliminate Georgia's income tax in its entirety over the next several months."

Tillery said he believes Georgia can successfully develop a plan to eliminate the tax and intends to push forward.

"I believe Georgia can get this done, and I’m not going to stop until we do," he said.

Georgia's budget surplus

Dig deeper:

The proposal comes amid warnings from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about tighter budgets in the Peach State's future due to the fallout from the steep federal spending cuts included in President Donald Trump’s budget plan.

Trump’s federal budget includes approximately $1.5 trillion in cuts aimed at offsetting the cost of a $4 trillion tax cut package.

While Georgia closed out Fiscal Year 2025 with a healthy budget surplus, the full impact of the proposed federal cuts remains uncertain.

The state entered Fiscal Year 2026 on July 1 with a $37.7 billion budget.

Currently, only South Carolina, among Georgia’s neighboring states has a higher income tax rate.

Waiting for 2026 legislative session

What's next:

Agency heads are required to submit their mid-year FY 2026 and full FY 2027 budget requests by Sept. 5.

Lawmakers are expected to compile their report ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

Jones running for governor

Why you should care:

Georgia’s push to eliminate the state income tax could directly impact residents’ wallets and vital public services. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is leading the effort and running for governor, says the plan aims to boost economic freedom, but it comes as Gov. Brian Kemp warns of tighter budgets due to possible federal cuts. With education, health care, and public safety funding on the line, the decisions made in the coming months could reshape how the state taxes—and serves—its people.