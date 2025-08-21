Cobb County School Board greenlights controversial $4.6M bus depot in Mableton

The Brief The Cobb County School Board approved the construction of a $4.6 million school bus depot in Mableton with a narrow 4-3 vote, despite significant opposition from local residents. Residents have raised concerns about increased traffic, environmental impact, and decreased property values, with over 1,000 signatures collected in a petition against the depot. School officials claim transparency and community engagement, promising design features to mitigate noise and pollution, while critics argue they were not adequately informed about the project.



The Cobb County School Board has voted to move forward with building a $4.6 million school bus depot in Mableton, a decision that has drawn pushback from nearby residents.

What we know:

The board approved the project in a 4-3 vote.

The depot will sit on nearly seven acres near Veterans Memorial Highway and Gore Road, land the district purchased for $1.1 million in 2023. School officials say the facility will serve as a fueling station and parking area to streamline bus routes and keep pace with the county’s growing transportation needs.

Many Mableton residents are against the plan. A petition opposing the depot gathered more than 1,000 signatures, and neighbors have voiced concerns at school board meetings for months.

What they're saying:

"I'm kind of worried about how this is going to work out. Gore Road is so small you can barely get two cars on it and now they're going to put a bus depot there. Are they going to widen the road? Maintain the road?" said resident Patricia Hay, who lives nearby.

Critics argue the project will worsen traffic, harm the environment and lower property values. Some also say they were not told about the plan in advance.

"My biggest concern is transparency, this is impacting my city directly. I've emailed them many many times, never have I gotten even an acknowledgment of my email from most of the board," said Mableton Councilwoman Patricia Auch.

The other side:

Board member Randy Scamihorn rejected those claims. "The accusation that we've not been transparent and not communicate with the community, that is absolutely false," he said.

School leaders say the design will include visual buffers along with noise and pollution controls. They also plan to limit hours of operation and noted that other locations were considered before Mableton was chosen as the best option.