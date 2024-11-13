Shake Shack coming to The Battery Atlanta with new feature

article

Popular New York-based burger restaurant Shake Shack is coming to The Battery, and the location will have something brand new for the chain.

The company is planning to open a location in the spot of the now-closed Wahlburgers at Heritage Court and Battery Avenue in 2025.

The Wahlburgers was the last branch of the chain in Atlanta and closed earlier this month.

The eighth Shake in Georgia will be the first in the United States with a bar, representatives for the company told the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

"We want this Shack to be a place where the community can come together, watch a Braves game, and enjoy a good meal," said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer at Shake Shack.

Battery officials said they are confident that the addition of Shake Shack "will create lasting memories for all of Braves Country for years to come."