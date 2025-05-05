Missing DeKalb County grandmother, her 2 young grandchildren found safe

article

UPDATE: Police say the family has been found safe. No further updates are available.

The Brief DeKalb County Police are searching for DeLisa Williams, a missing grandmother, along with her 9-year-old grandson and 2-year-old granddaughter. Williams left a home on Rosemont Drive around 10 a.m. Monday, driving a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate LEE6333. Family members are concerned for their safety due to Williams' cognitive challenges and urge anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.



DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing grandmother who is with her 9-year-old grandson and her 2-year-old granddaughter.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the two missing children were with their grandmother, DeLisa Williams, until around 10 a.m. Monday when the trio left a home in the 500 block of Rosemont Drive.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Williams, who is 52, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She drives a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate LEE6333.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Her 9-year-old grandson, Amajh, is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 56 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah, weighs 20 pounds, but her height is not specified. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatsuit with the logo 'dream.'

(DeKalb County Police Department)

What they're saying:

Family members tell police they are concerned about their safety because Williams deals with cognitive challenges.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.