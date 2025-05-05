Missing DeKalb County grandmother, her 2 young grandchildren found safe
UPDATE: Police say the family has been found safe. No further updates are available.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing grandmother who is with her 9-year-old grandson and her 2-year-old granddaughter.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the two missing children were with their grandmother, DeLisa Williams, until around 10 a.m. Monday when the trio left a home in the 500 block of Rosemont Drive.
Dig deeper:
Williams, who is 52, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She drives a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate LEE6333.
Her 9-year-old grandson, Amajh, is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 56 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Her 2-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah, weighs 20 pounds, but her height is not specified. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatsuit with the logo 'dream.'
What they're saying:
Family members tell police they are concerned about their safety because Williams deals with cognitive challenges.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details and the images for this story.