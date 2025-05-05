Expand / Collapse search

Missing DeKalb County grandmother, her 2 young grandchildren found safe

By
Published  May 5, 2025 5:50pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(DeKalb County Police Department)

UPDATE: Police say the family has been found safe. No further updates are available.

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Police are searching for DeLisa Williams, a missing grandmother, along with her 9-year-old grandson and 2-year-old granddaughter.
    • Williams left a home on Rosemont Drive around 10 a.m. Monday, driving a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate LEE6333.
    • Family members are concerned for their safety due to Williams' cognitive challenges and urge anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing grandmother who is with her 9-year-old grandson and her 2-year-old granddaughter. 

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the two missing children were with their grandmother, DeLisa Williams, until around 10 a.m. Monday when the trio left a home in the 500 block of Rosemont Drive.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Williams, who is 52, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

She drives a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate LEE6333. 

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Her 9-year-old grandson, Amajh, is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 56 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah, weighs 20 pounds, but her height is not specified. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatsuit with the logo 'dream.'

(DeKalb County Police Department)

What they're saying:

Family members tell police they are concerned about their safety because Williams deals with cognitive challenges. 

(DeKalb County Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details and the images for this story.

Missing PersonsDeKalb County