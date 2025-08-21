Walton County residents rally against 19.55% property tax hike
MONROE, Ga. - Homeowners in Walton County are bracing for a 19.55% property tax increase, and many say the jump could force them out of their homes.
What we know:
The Board of Commissioners approved the hike earlier this month, sparking a rally in downtown Monroe where dozens of residents gathered with signs and chants to protest the decision.
What they're saying:
County leaders insist the increase is necessary. Walton County spokesperson Ben Hammond said the rise stems from the need to build a new public safety center. "Taxes were raised unfortunately because we had to build a new public safety center. The current jail for Walton County is old and dilapidated and we were forced by federal government to build a new one," Hammond said.
Hammond noted that commissioners also approved a one-mill decrease in the school tax, which he said was designed to offset the impact. "It was timed to where it enact at the same time as a decrease in the school millage rate to where they would hopefully effectively cancel each other out," Hammond explained. He said the average increase would amount to about $20 a year.
The other side:
"We’re absolutely against it," said Chris Gaddie-Cleveland, who joined his wife in speaking out. The couple already pays around $10,000 a year in property taxes and estimates the increase could push their bill up to $12,000 or even $14,000. "We will lose everything," he said. "Quite a bit," he added when asked how much the hike would hurt.
The couple says they may be forced to make painful financial decisions — including selling their home.
Some residents don’t believe that math adds up. "It’s excessive," said Laura Flanigan, a homeowner. She worries her family will face an extra $1,000 in taxes. "We probably are going to have to sell. We can’t afford an extra thousand dollars."
What's next:
Protesters say they hope county commissioners will reconsider and roll back the increase.
The Source: FOX 5's Christopher King spoke with Walton County spokesperson Ben Hammond and residents upset by a recent property tax hike.