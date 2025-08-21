Walton County residents rally against 19.55% property tax hike

The Brief Walton County homeowners are facing a 19.55% property tax increase, prompting protests from residents who fear being forced out of their homes. The tax hike is attributed to the need for a new public safety center, as the current jail is outdated and mandated for replacement by the federal government. Despite a one-mill decrease in school taxes intended to offset the impact, many residents remain concerned about significant financial strain and potential home sales.



Homeowners in Walton County are bracing for a 19.55% property tax increase, and many say the jump could force them out of their homes.

What we know:

The Board of Commissioners approved the hike earlier this month, sparking a rally in downtown Monroe where dozens of residents gathered with signs and chants to protest the decision.

What they're saying:

County leaders insist the increase is necessary. Walton County spokesperson Ben Hammond said the rise stems from the need to build a new public safety center. "Taxes were raised unfortunately because we had to build a new public safety center. The current jail for Walton County is old and dilapidated and we were forced by federal government to build a new one," Hammond said.

Hammond noted that commissioners also approved a one-mill decrease in the school tax, which he said was designed to offset the impact. "It was timed to where it enact at the same time as a decrease in the school millage rate to where they would hopefully effectively cancel each other out," Hammond explained. He said the average increase would amount to about $20 a year.

The other side:

"We’re absolutely against it," said Chris Gaddie-Cleveland, who joined his wife in speaking out. The couple already pays around $10,000 a year in property taxes and estimates the increase could push their bill up to $12,000 or even $14,000. "We will lose everything," he said. "Quite a bit," he added when asked how much the hike would hurt.

The couple says they may be forced to make painful financial decisions — including selling their home.

Some residents don’t believe that math adds up. "It’s excessive," said Laura Flanigan, a homeowner. She worries her family will face an extra $1,000 in taxes. "We probably are going to have to sell. We can’t afford an extra thousand dollars."

What's next:

Protesters say they hope county commissioners will reconsider and roll back the increase.