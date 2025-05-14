K5 Hospitality hiring amid wave of restaurant closures in West Midtown
ATLANTA - As restaurant closures continue to impact workers across metro Atlanta—particularly in West Midtown—one local hospitality group is stepping up to offer relief.
What we know:
K5 Hospitality CEO Ayman Kamel is encouraging displaced restaurant employees to apply for open positions at his group’s establishments. The company is hosting open-call interviews Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Available positions are at several popular spots, including both Five Church locations, Alto Toro, and Virtue Rooftop.
The backstory:
There have been multiple restaurant closures around Atlanta over the last few months for various reasons. However, most closures seem to be a result of increased rent and less foot traffic.
- Taco Mac closes original Virginia-Highland location More info
- Bartaco in West Midtown closes May 5 More info
- Jekyll Brewing closes all locations May 11 More info
- Junior's Pizza in Summerhill announces closing with ‘great sadness’ More info
- Best End Brewing (White Street SW): Closing Jan. 1. No reason given for closure. More info.
- Torched Hop Brewery (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing after New Year's Eve. No reason given for closure. More info.
- West Egg Cafe (West Midtown): Closing on Dec. 29 after more than two decades in business. Cited decline in customers after COVID-19 pandemic. More info
- Boho115 (Decatur): Closed on Oct. 21 after just over a year in business. No reason was given. More info
- The Bookhouse Pub (Ponce de Leon): Announced closure in September, with a final date expected by January 31. More info
- BoruBoru Sushi (Emory Point): Closed on Oct. 30 with no explanation provided. More info
- CraveWell Cafe (Sandy Springs): Announced closure on Nov. 14 after six years in business, teasing a possible return in West Midtown. More info
- Damsel: Atlanta's first cabaret restaurant closed suddenly in September, citing operational challenges. More info
- Elsewhere Brewing: Both Grant Park and West Midtown locations closed on Oct. 28 due to a 40–50% drop in sales. More info
- The General Muir (Sandy Springs): Closed in late September, citing pandemic-related challenges. More info
- Georgetown Cupcake (Buckhead Village): Closed in late November. No explanation provided. More info
- Java Jive (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing in December after 31 years. More info
- Mi Barrio (Grant Park): Closed in August after 26 years, with owners citing retirement. More info
- Original Pancake House (Cheshire Bridge Road): Quietly closed in August after 35 years, possibly due to the massive fire across the street that destroyed a retail and apartment building. More info
- Pho Cue (Glenwood Park): Closed on Sept. 13 after three years. More info
- The Ivy (Buckhead): Closing after 14 years, with its final day on New Year’s Eve. More info
- This Is It! (Panola Road): Closed due to Georgia Department of Transportation’s traffic improvement plans.
- Taylor’d Bar-B-Q (Avondale Estates): Closed in November due to significant sales declines caused by nearby construction. More info
- Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar (College Park): Destroyed by fire in October; owners vow to rebuild. More info
- Wahlburgers (The Battery Atlanta): Closed on Nov. 3; Shake Shack is slated to replace it. More info