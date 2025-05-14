Expand / Collapse search

K5 Hospitality hiring amid wave of restaurant closures in West Midtown

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 14, 2025 9:36am EDT
Atlanta
Open call interviews for restaurant workers

K5 Hospitality CEO Ayman Kamel is inviting local restaurant workers who have lost their jobs because of closures to apply for a job at one of their restaurants.

The Brief

    • K5 Hospitality is offering job opportunities to workers affected by recent restaurant closures in West Midtown.
    • Open-call interviews are held Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
    • Available positions are at Five Church (both locations), Alto Toro, and Virtue Rooftop.

ATLANTA - As restaurant closures continue to impact workers across metro Atlanta—particularly in West Midtown—one local hospitality group is stepping up to offer relief.

What we know:

K5 Hospitality CEO Ayman Kamel is encouraging displaced restaurant employees to apply for open positions at his group’s establishments. The company is hosting open-call interviews Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Available positions are at several popular spots, including both Five Church locations, Alto Toro, and Virtue Rooftop.

The backstory:

There have been multiple restaurant closures around Atlanta over the last few months for various reasons. However, most closures seem to be a result of increased rent and less foot traffic.

  • Taco Mac closes original Virginia-Highland location More info
  • Bartaco in West Midtown closes May 5 More info
  • Jekyll Brewing closes all locations May 11 More info
  • Junior's Pizza in Summerhill announces closing with ‘great sadness’ More info
  • Best End Brewing (White Street SW): Closing Jan. 1. No reason given for closure. More info.
  • Torched Hop Brewery (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing after New Year's Eve. No reason given for closure. More info.
  • West Egg Cafe (West Midtown): Closing on Dec. 29 after more than two decades in business. Cited decline in customers after COVID-19 pandemic. More info
  • Boho115 (Decatur): Closed on Oct. 21 after just over a year in business. No reason was given. More info
  • The Bookhouse Pub (Ponce de Leon): Announced closure in September, with a final date expected by January 31. More info
  • BoruBoru Sushi (Emory Point): Closed on Oct. 30 with no explanation provided. More info
  • CraveWell Cafe (Sandy Springs): Announced closure on Nov. 14 after six years in business, teasing a possible return in West Midtown. More info
  • Damsel: Atlanta's first cabaret restaurant closed suddenly in September, citing operational challenges. More info
  • Elsewhere Brewing: Both Grant Park and West Midtown locations closed on Oct. 28 due to a 40–50% drop in sales. More info
  • The General Muir (Sandy Springs): Closed in late September, citing pandemic-related challenges. More info
  • Georgetown Cupcake (Buckhead Village): Closed in late November. No explanation provided. More info
  • Java Jive (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing in December after 31 years. More info
  • Mi Barrio (Grant Park): Closed in August after 26 years, with owners citing retirement. More info
  • Original Pancake House (Cheshire Bridge Road): Quietly closed in August after 35 years, possibly due to the massive fire across the street that destroyed a retail and apartment building. More info
  • Pho Cue (Glenwood Park): Closed on Sept. 13 after three years. More info
  • The Ivy (Buckhead): Closing after 14 years, with its final day on New Year’s Eve. More info
  • This Is It! (Panola Road): Closed due to Georgia Department of Transportation’s traffic improvement plans.
  • Taylor’d Bar-B-Q (Avondale Estates): Closed in November due to significant sales declines caused by nearby construction. More info
  • Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar (College Park): Destroyed by fire in October; owners vow to rebuild. More info
  • Wahlburgers (The Battery Atlanta): Closed on Nov. 3; Shake Shack is slated to replace it. More info

The Source

  • Information was gathered from K5 Hospitality's Instagram account. 

