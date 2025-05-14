K5 Hospitality hiring amid wave of restaurant closures in West Midtown

The Brief K5 Hospitality is offering job opportunities to workers affected by recent restaurant closures in West Midtown. Open-call interviews are held Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Available positions are at Five Church (both locations), Alto Toro, and Virtue Rooftop.



As restaurant closures continue to impact workers across metro Atlanta—particularly in West Midtown—one local hospitality group is stepping up to offer relief.

What we know:

K5 Hospitality CEO Ayman Kamel is encouraging displaced restaurant employees to apply for open positions at his group’s establishments. The company is hosting open-call interviews Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Watch full video

Available positions are at several popular spots, including both Five Church locations, Alto Toro, and Virtue Rooftop.

The backstory:

There have been multiple restaurant closures around Atlanta over the last few months for various reasons. However, most closures seem to be a result of increased rent and less foot traffic.