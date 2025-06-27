Fire breaks out at Fairburn apartment complex

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The fire broke out at the apartments on Senoia Road on Thursday night. (FOX 5)

All residents of a Fairburn apartment complex are safe after a fire on Thursday night.

The blaze happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the Campbell Crossing Apartments on the 300 block of Senoia Road.

What we know:

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from a second floor roof.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the flames before they could spread and cause more damage.

Crews say two people were inside the apartment when the fire started but were able to get out safely.

No one was hurt in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.