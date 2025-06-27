Uber Eats launches new robot delivery service in Atlanta

article

The Brief Uber Eats and Server Robotics have launched a new robot delivery service in parts of Atlanta. The robot delivery service is currently available in Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, and downtown with plans to expand coverage. Before you place your order, you'll be given the option to choose if you'd like a robot to deliver it or if you'd prefer a traditional driver.



Feeling hungry? Your next lunch or dinner delivery in Atlanta could be coming to you courtesy of a robot.

Uber Eats has partnered with Serve Robotics to begin autonomous robot deliveries in parts of Atlanta.

What we know:

Uber Eats announced the new robot delivery service on Thursday - celebrating the first time the technology is available to the public in the city.

The robots are starting to deliver to Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, and downtown Atlanta, and the company plans to quickly expand their range.

The company says the robots have a range of around 48 miles on one charge and can travel up to 4 mph in the city. They've been tested to deal with rain and extreme heat - perfect for Atlanta's unpredictable summers.

As of now, the service is available at Rreal Tacos, Ponko Chicken, and Shake Shack. Before you place your order, you'll be given the option to choose if you'd like a robot to deliver it or if you'd prefer a traditional driver.

You can track the robot on the Uber Eats app and use the sytem to unlock the robot's hatch.

Unlike drivers, the robots won't receive tips, but you can still rate your experience.

What they're saying:

Serve Robotics quote: "As one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the Southeast, Atlanta is a strategic next step for our planned nationwide expansion," said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. "We are pleased to be one of the first robotics companies to enter the market and bring our friendly approach to delivery."

"Today’s announcement with Serve Robotics marks our first entry with autonomous delivery in Atlanta," said Megan Jensen, head of autonomous delivery operations at Uber. "We continue to drive innovation with a commitment to making food delivery as convenient as possible."

Big picture view:

Atlanta is the latest city to get the service. The robots are also available in Los Angeles, Miami, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.