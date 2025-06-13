Cold case mystery: Cherokee County's need to identify 2013 skeletal remains

article

The Brief The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is revisiting a cold case to identify a man whose skeletal remains were found in Woodstock nearly 12 years ago, with renewed efforts including public outreach and DNA analysis. Despite releasing a forensic facial reconstruction in 2016, the man's identity remains unknown; additional details such as images of his shoes and a collapsible baton found with the remains have been shared to generate leads. Investigators are collaborating with a company specializing in genetic data to identify missing persons, hoping DNA analysis will provide new insights into the case.



The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is renewing efforts to identify a man whose skeletal remains were discovered nearly 12 years ago in a wooded area off South Cherokee Lane in Woodstock.

The backstory:

The remains were found in July 2013 and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which determined they belonged to a Black male estimated to be between 40 and 60 years old. An autopsy indicated the man likely died sometime between February and July of that year. Investigators said he may have been homeless.

What we don't know:

In 2016, the GBI released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes of generating new leads. Despite those efforts, the man’s identity remains unknown.

What they're saying:

"We still haven’t gotten any leads, so we're revisiting this as a cold case," said Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker said the remains had likely been in the woods for about four months before they were discovered, which left detectives with little evidence.

As the 12-year anniversary of the case approaches next month, Baker said officials are trying every possible avenue to identify the man.

"Opening up the case with some fresh eyes, putting it out in the public—maybe someone that knows this individual moved back to the area will see it," he said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office released additional details this week, including images of the shoes believed to have belonged to the man and a photo of the facial reconstruction. Investigators also noted that a collapsible baton was found in a nylon pouch on the man’s belt, suggesting he may have had some form of security or law enforcement experience.

"There are Adidas shoes, and are very specific," Baker said. "A police baton—but it expands—that was also located with the remains. Something kind of unusual for someone to be wearing that."

What's next:

In addition to the physical evidence, investigators are now turning to DNA for answers. The sheriff’s office is working with a company that specializes in using genetic data to identify missing persons and unknown remains.

"We’re also working with a company that specializes in missing persons or remains through DNA discovery," Baker said.

What you can do:

Over the years, investigators have received tips, but none have led to a breakthrough.

Anyone who recognizes the reconstruction or has information is asked to contact the agency.