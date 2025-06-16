Expand / Collapse search

Riverdale police officer involved in crash in Clayton County

Published  June 16, 2025 10:20pm EDT
The Brief

    • The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.on State Route 85 near Allen Drive.
    • Troopers say the Riverdale police officer turned on his lights and sirens but didn't yield when turning onto Allen Drive. A car driving through the intersection hit the police car, according to troopers.
    • The driver in the non-police car was taken to the hospital, according to GSP.

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Riverdale Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash Monday, according to the Georgia State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.on State Route 85 near Allen Drive.

Troopers say the Riverdale police officer turned on his lights and sirens but didn't yield when turning onto Allen Drive. A car driving through the intersection hit the police car, according to troopers.

Both cars ended up on Allen Drive after the crash.

The driver in the non-police car was taken to the hospital, according to GSP.

There were no other injuries from the crash. 
 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release written by the Georgia State Police.

