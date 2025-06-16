Riverdale police officer involved in crash in Clayton County
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Riverdale Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash Monday, according to the Georgia State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.on State Route 85 near Allen Drive.
Troopers say the Riverdale police officer turned on his lights and sirens but didn't yield when turning onto Allen Drive. A car driving through the intersection hit the police car, according to troopers.
Both cars ended up on Allen Drive after the crash.
The driver in the non-police car was taken to the hospital, according to GSP.
There were no other injuries from the crash.
The Source: Information for this article came from a press release written by the Georgia State Police.