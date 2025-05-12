Chick-fil-A boosts hunger relief efforts with $75K donation for Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Brief Chick-fil-A donated $75,000 to Feeding America to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank, aiding in providing up to 300,000 meals to combat food insecurity in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The donation is part of Chick-fil-A's ongoing commitment to hunger relief, with a total of $125,000 contributed to Feeding America this year, including a previous $50,000 donation linked to other restaurant openings. The three new Chick-fil-A locations in metro Atlanta will participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, which has provided over 163,000 meals to local communities in 2025.



Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of three new restaurants in metro Atlanta with a $75,000 donation to Feeding America to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a local partner in the fight against hunger.

The backstory:

The donation is expected to help provide up to 300,000 meals to people in need across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, where more than 715,000 individuals are projected to experience food insecurity, according to the food bank.

The gift builds on Chick-fil-A’s ongoing commitment to hunger relief in the region. Since the start of the year, the company has contributed a total of $125,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including a $50,000 donation earlier this year tied to the openings of two other local restaurants.

What they're saying:

"Supporting local hunger relief is deeply important to us — because when our neighbors are fed, our whole community grows stronger," said Matt Rhodes, local Owner-Operator of the new Braves Avenue restaurant in Lawrenceville. "Kolby, Collin and I are proud that the opening of our restaurants is contributing to such an essential local effort. Giving back by fighting local hunger is one way we show how much we care for the place we call home."

By the numbers:

The three new Chick-fil-A restaurants are located at:

3234 Peachtree Road NE, in Buckhead (Peachtree & Piedmont), operated by Collin Kutz;

881 Harbins Road, in Dacula (South Dacula), opening Thursday, May 15, operated by Kolby Shepherd;

2465 Buford Drive, in Lawrenceville (Braves Avenue), also opening Thursday, May 15, operated by Matt Rhodes.

All three locations will participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, which donates surplus food from restaurants to local organizations. So far in 2025, the program has helped Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A locations provide more than 163,000 meals to their communities.

SEE ALSO: