Chick-fil-A food donation program surpasses 30M meals

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has reached a new milestone in the company's fight against hunger.

The fast food chain announced its Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation program has shared over 30 million meals with local communities in need across the United States and in Canada.

The initiative lets local owner-operators donate extra food to nonprofit organizations through Food Donation Connection and Second Harvest.

The move helps charities and reduces food waste.

More than 2,200 restaurants participate in the program.

"The heart of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program lies with our local Restaurant Owner-Operators and the unique partnerships they develop with nonprofits in their communities to feed people in need," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Like so many of the best ideas at Chick-fil-A, Shared Table began in our Operator community, and today, many of our Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators choose to participate out of a genuine desire to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. That’s what makes the program so successful."

Since 2012. 129 Chick-fil-A restaurants around metro Atlanta have helped create 1.2 million meals.