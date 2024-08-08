Expand / Collapse search

Chick-fil-A helping manatees at Puerto Rico conservation center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 8, 2024 8:55am EDT
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is giving back in a special way down in Puerto Rico.

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico - A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico is using its extra salads in a special way.

Once a week, Chick-fil-A Los Filtros donates all its excess romaine and green leaf lettuce to the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center.

The leafy greens are used to feed young, orphaned manatees or injured adult manatees that are being rehabilitated at the shelter.

"Instead of just going to landfills or being thrown away, it's able to come and provide life to manatees that are in rehabilitation," said Caitlin Chavez, the Chick-fil-A's owner and operator.

Chavez said she was happy her employees could be "surprising and delighting manatees on a weekly basis." 

The restaurant estimates they take about 200 pounds of lettuce to the center every week.