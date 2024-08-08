Chick-fil-A helping manatees at Puerto Rico conservation center

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico is using its extra salads in a special way.

Once a week, Chick-fil-A Los Filtros donates all its excess romaine and green leaf lettuce to the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center.

The leafy greens are used to feed young, orphaned manatees or injured adult manatees that are being rehabilitated at the shelter.

"Instead of just going to landfills or being thrown away, it's able to come and provide life to manatees that are in rehabilitation," said Caitlin Chavez, the Chick-fil-A's owner and operator.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Caitlin Chavez (Courtesy Chick-fil-A)

Chavez said she was happy her employees could be "surprising and delighting manatees on a weekly basis."

The restaurant estimates they take about 200 pounds of lettuce to the center every week.