Upcoming visits/rallies by Harris, Trump and their campaigns in Georgia

Georgia has become a focal point for both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election cycle because of its status as a critical swing state.

Both candidates, their spouses and running mates have already made multiple visits to the state over the last couple of months. With less than 3 weeks to go before Election Day, both Harris and Trump have plans to visit the Peach State at least once if not a couple more times.

Oct. 18

Believers for Trump rally with Michael Whatley, Dr. Ben Carson and Ralph Reed in Austell. Click here for information and tickets.

Oct. 19

VP Kamala Harris will visit Clark Atlanta University during its homecoming weekend as part of her HBCU Homecoming Tour on Oct. 19. No other details have been released.

Oct. 20

VP Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest as part of the Souls to the Polls campaign.

Oct. 23

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Oct. 24

VP Harris and former President Barack Obama are scheduled to visit Georgia. No details have been announced at this time.

Oct. 26

Harris-Walz HBCU Homecoming Tour visits Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta. No other details have been announced at this time.

Oct. 29

Former first lady Michelle Obama will appear at the When We All Vote rally in Atlanta.

