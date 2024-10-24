VP nominee JD Vance to attend rally in Atlanta on Saturday

article

Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is headed to Atlanta this weekend for a rally.

According to former President Donald Trump's campaign, the rally will take place at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot at 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Vance is scheduled to talk about inflation and the "failed policies" of the current administration.

According to the Trump campaign and many experts, the cost of living is wreaking havoc on households in Georgia and across the nation and many people are being forced to penny pinch like they never have before. Additionally, more than one-third of Americans have reportedly taken on second jobs, according to the Trump campaign.

Georgia is a crucial swing state and both campaigns have visited multiple times in the past few weeks.

Former President Trump spoke at a rally on Tuesday in Duluth and Vice President Harris is speaking Thursday along with former President Barack Obama, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee and others.

RELATED: Upcoming visits/rallies by Harris, Trump and their campaigns in Georgia

For those who would like to attend the rally, registration is required. Click here for more information.