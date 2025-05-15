Woman targeted by thieves during Mother’s Day visit to cemetery

The Brief Beverly Frazier's car was broken into at Lincoln Cemetery during a Mother's Day visit, resulting in the theft of purses, phones, and gifts. Frazier expressed disbelief at the crime occurring in a vulnerable setting, suggesting it was a calculated act targeting people with their guard down. Lincoln Cemetery acknowledged the incident as rare and is reviewing security protocols to enhance visitor safety, especially during busy times like Mother's Day.



What was meant to be a somber Mother’s Day visit to honor loved ones became a distressing ordeal for an Atlanta woman after someone broke into her car and stole her belongings while she visited gravesites at Lincoln Cemetery.

Beverly Frazier said she and her family were paying respects to her mother, sisters, and her daughter’s best friend when the theft occurred.

What they're saying:

"We let our guard down and got out of the car without locking it or taking our purses," Frazier said. "We were at the grave site less than ten minutes. When we got back, someone had taken our purses, our phones, and our Mother’s Day gifts. Everything out of the car."

The break-in happened at Lincoln Cemetery on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, a location Frazier said felt safe — especially on a day when families gather to mourn and remember.

"It’s unreal that someone would take advantage of people in such a vulnerable place," she said. "You are taking advantage of a person already in a state of mourning and grief. I just want to tell them—it’s just not right."

Frazier said she didn’t notice anyone suspicious, but believes the crime was calculated.

"I think they knew a lot of people would be there with their guard down," she said. "I don’t think they were targeting anyone specifically—they were just watching."

The other side:

Lincoln Cemetery issued a statement saying they had contacted Frazier’s family and expressed support. They called the incident rare and said they are reviewing their security protocols.

"We are exploring additional measures to ensure the continued safety of everyone who visits, especially during high-traffic times like Mother’s Day," the statement read.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Reflecting on the incident, Frazier offered a warning: "Never let your guard down, even at a cemetery. There’s someone out there with no home training."