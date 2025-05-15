School rallies around 11-year-old Atlanta student shot in the head

The Brief Eleven-year-old Messiah Heard, a beloved 4th grader at KIPP WAYS Academy, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday evening at his Atlanta apartment. Atlanta Police have not released details on how the shooting occurred or identified a suspect; Messiah is being treated at Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital with his family by his side. The school community is reeling after a second tragedy this month, with counselors on site to support students following Messiah’s shooting and the recent death of another student, A’Erica Dixon.



An Atlanta elementary school student remains in critical condition after being shot in the head earlier this week.

What we know:

The victim has been identified as 11-year-old Messiah Heard, a fourth-grader at KIPP WAYS Academy, who is described by educators and classmates as a bright, joyful child who brought energy and love to every room he entered.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening at the Square at Peoplestown Apartments on Hank Aaron Drive.

According to Atlanta Police, Messiah was shot inside his home around 6 p.m. but have not released details about how the shooting happened or whether a suspect has been identified.

Messiah is currently hospitalized at the Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

School officials say his mother and grandmother are at his bedside, along with the school’s principal, who is providing support to the family during this crisis.

"He was so vibrant and energetic, charismatic and just so loving. The whole school loved him. He was an amazing kid," said Dr. Travis Barber, a mentor at KIPP WAYS Academy through the One Mo Question Men’s Leadership Program.

The tragedy comes just weeks after the school community mourned the death of another fourth grader, A’Erica Dixon, who was killed when a tree fell on her home during a recent storm.

What's next:

KIPP WAYS has brought in grief counselors and therapists to support students, staff, and families as they cope with the emotional toll of the recent tragedies. Friends and loved ones of Messiah are holding out hope for a miracle and continue to pray for his recovery.