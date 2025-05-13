10-year-old boy critical in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

article

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was found shot in the head at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex and is in critical condition. The Atlanta Police Department responded to the incident shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Square at Peoplestown apartments. The identity of the victim and shooter has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit.



A 10-year-old boy was found shot in the head at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

The boy is reportedly clinging to life.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Square at Peoplestown apartments located in the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive SW at Atlanta Avenue SE.

Officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the child was discovered inside an apartment, and the scene quickly filled with emergency responders. "I like what you guys say that like here. I'm like, damn. I thought he was over with, but they were like he's breathing," one witness said.

Residents said they were shaken by the violence and unsure who pulled the trigger. "I stay above him, so when I saw him rolling out on the bed, it was just crazy," another neighbor said. "Stuff like that can scar you for life."

"So when I came outside, they were just like he was shot," a witness added. "I was like who? They were like the little boy. I was like, damn."

What we don't know:

. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The identity of the victim and shooter has not been released.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.