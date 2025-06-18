Atlanta Beltline greenlights $242M budget to accelerate trail completion before World Cup

article

The Brief Atlanta Beltline, Inc. has approved a $242 million budget for FY2026, focusing on trail completion, affordable housing, and transit initiatives ahead of the World Cup. $98.8 million is allocated for mainline trail design and construction, aiming to deliver 18 miles of paved trail by early 2026. $40.6 million is dedicated to affordable housing and commercial space development, reaching 74% of the goal to create or preserve 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030.



Atlanta Beltline, Inc. has approved a nearly $242 million budget for fiscal year 2026, setting the stage for a pivotal year of progress on the 22-mile trail loop as the city prepares to host FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The budget, passed jointly by the boards of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Invest Atlanta, represents a significant investment in completing trail construction, expanding affordable housing, and supporting transit and community initiatives. Approximately $183.5 million—about 76% of the budget—will come from the Beltline Tax Allocation District (TAD), the project’s primary funding source. Additional funding will come from the Special Service District (SSD), philanthropic contributions, and government grants.

What they're saying:

"The Atlanta Beltline is entering an exciting moment where we are five years away from completing the 22-mile rail-to-trail loop," said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. "This year’s budget is both a reflection of our momentum and a roadmap to deliver lasting impact for communities along the Beltline corridor."

Since 2019, trail completion has surged from 30% to an anticipated 85% by the end of FY2026, Higgs said. "We have high standards for our trails, and we’re thrilled that with our partners, we deliver with excellence, financial responsibility and a sense of urgency."

Atlanta Beltline investments

Big picture view:

The largest share of the FY2026 budget—$98.8 million—is earmarked for mainline trail design and construction. The Beltline aims to deliver nearly 18 miles of continuous paved trail in time for the World Cup and remains on track to complete all 22 miles by 2030.

Affordable housing and commercial space development will receive $40.6 million, supporting property acquisition, predevelopment, and down payment assistance programs. The Beltline has now reached 74% of its long-term goal to create or preserve 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030.

Another $56.3 million will go toward real estate investments, focusing on acquiring land near the trail—particularly along the Northwest corridor—to enhance connectivity and affordability.

Economic development initiatives will receive $11.3 million, supporting small businesses, Beltline Marketplace vendors, and a digital inclusion program that includes free public Wi-Fi and tech access in anticipation of the World Cup. Originally proposed under a $9 million federal grant, this project will instead be funded through the TAD.

A newly designated category—transit—will receive $8.8 million. Funds will support early planning and engineering work, including a 12-month autonomous shuttle pilot project linking Atlanta University Center, the MARTA West End Station, and the Southwest Trail at Lee + White. The pilot is backed by a $1.75 million grant from the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority.

Dig deeper:

An additional $3.2 million will support planning, community engagement, and arts programming. These funds will help advance subarea master plans and fund events such as the Atlanta Beltline Arts exhibition and the Lantern Parade.

What's next:

"With the World Cup drawing global attention to Atlanta, this budget marks a pivotal step in delivering a world-class, inclusive redevelopment project," said Higgs. "From trail construction and transit planning to affordable housing, workforce development, and arts, we’re laser-focused on delivering on our inclusive vision for the future of Atlanta with excellence."

By the numbers:

Beltline FY2026 by the Numbers:

Total Budget: $242 million

TAD Funding: $183.5 million (75.8%)

Trail Completion Target: 18 miles of mainline trail by early 2026

Affordable Housing Goal: 74% of 5,600-unit target reached

Transit Pilot Launch: Early 2026

What you can do:

For more information, visit beltline.org.