Georgia man sentenced to 65 years for child molestation and exploitation

article

The Brief Robert Dean Garza Jr. was sentenced to 65 years in prison followed by life on probation for multiple charges, including aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. The crimes occurred in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Garza abusing two nine-year-old victims, who were his neighbors and friends of their family. The investigation led by Sgt. Adrienne Hilton revealed Garza's involvement in sharing child pornography, with digital evidence recovered from his cellphone by Lt. Darin Meadows.



Robert Dean Garza Jr., 46, was sentenced to 65 years in prison followed by life on probation after being convicted of multiple charges, including aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, in Houston County Superior Court.

The sentencing was handed down by Judge Katherine K. Lumsden on Wednesday following a trial that concluded last week.

The backstory:

Garza was found guilty of a 26-count indictment, which included charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual exploitation of children. The jury reached its verdict after approximately two hours of deliberation.

The crimes occurred in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Garza, a neighbor and friend of the victims' family, frequently visited and stayed overnight. During these visits, he committed various sexual acts on the two victims, who were nine years old at the time. The abuse was revealed a year and a half later when one of the children confided in a friend, who then informed their parents. The parents reported the abuse to the Division of Family and Child Services, which alerted the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Adrienne Hilton of the Houston County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division led the investigation. The victims were interviewed at the Rainbow House, a Child Advocacy Center in Warner Robins, where they disclosed the abuse and revealed that Garza had given them phones used to share child pornography. Sgt. Hilton obtained Garza's cellphone at the time of his arrest, and a search warrant allowed Lieutenant Darin Meadows, a digital forensics expert, to recover multiple photos and videos containing child pornography. Text messages indicated Garza believed he was in a relationship with one of the children.

What they're saying:

Assistant District Attorneys Justin Duane and Elizabeth McDaniel prosecuted the case, with support from Sgt. Hilton, Lt. Meadows, and the Rainbow House Children's Advocacy Center.

"This is yet another classic example of sexual abuse being perpetrated by those you least expect," said ADA Duane. "The defendant was a well-liked man in his community with many friends who testified as character witnesses on his behalf during the trial. He was a wolf in sheep’s clothing."

District Attorney Eric Z. Edwards commented, "This predator wormed his way into the lives of a family and inflicted unthinkable harm on two little girls who trusted him. He hid behind a mask of friendship and decency—but that mask has been ripped away."

The conviction and sentencing mark the end of a case that highlighted the importance of vigilance and courage in reporting abuse. "Thanks to their courage and the determination of our Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors, this defendant will never hurt another child again," Edwards added.