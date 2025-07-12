Hot temperatures, scattered showers during All-Star Game, Beyonce concerts

The Brief Scattered storms are possible throughout North Georgia the rest of the week-- FOX 5 Storm Team's Laurann Robinson called them "very isolated" for Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to-upper 70s by 8 a.m. Sunday. In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 90s, but the heat index will be closer to 100. As we approach the All-Star Game, prepare for more widespread showers and high temperatures.



It's a busy weekend in Atlanta with Beyoncé, the WWE and the MLB All-Star Game. As Atlanta prepares to welcome thousands of guests, they need to prepare for the warmth and humidity.

Dry evening ahead

What we know:

Scattered storms are possible throughout North Georgia the rest of the week-- FOX 5 Storm Team's Laurann Robinson called them "very isolated" for Saturday.

A level one risk of severe storms barely drops into the furthest most north parts of our area. That could bring high winds, heavy rain and some flash flooding. The rest of North Georgia will see spotty showers. By 8 p.m. Saturday, the area will clear out.

Heat and scattered showers Sunday

What we know:

Temperatures will be in the mid- to-upper 70s by 8 a.m. Sunday. In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 90s, but the heat index will be closer to 100.

The humidity brings back some hit-or-miss afternoon and evening showers between 2 and 8 p.m. before the storms move out.

Tuesday to have more showers

What's next:

Temperatures will be around 80 at midnight on Monday.

As we approach the All-Star Game, prepare for more widespread showers and high temperatures.