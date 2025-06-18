Pickup truck crash in Pickens County leaves driver with minor injuries

article

The Brief A pickup truck crashed into a ditch along Highway 136 West in Pickens County, initially reported as a tractor-trailer. The driver suffered minor injuries and exited the vehicle before first responders arrived; no medical transport was needed. Emergency crews managed traffic and Amicalola EMC worked to replace a damaged utility pole.



Emergency crews responded late Tuesday night to a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that landed on its side in a ditch along Highway 136 West in Pickens County.

What we know:

Pickens County Fire and Rescue said the call came in around 11:25 p.m. near the Lou Chastain Bridge.

Initial reports mistakenly described the vehicle as a tractor-trailer, but arriving crews confirmed it was a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Firefighters and volunteers from Hinton Volunteer Fire Department found the truck on its side against a broken utility pole.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the truck before first responders arrived.

No medical transport was required.

Emergency personnel remained on scene to direct traffic while A & T Towing removed the vehicle.

Amicalola EMC crews began work to replace the damaged utility pole.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.