Pickup truck crash in Pickens County leaves driver with minor injuries
BLAINE, Ga. - Emergency crews responded late Tuesday night to a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that landed on its side in a ditch along Highway 136 West in Pickens County.
What we know:
Pickens County Fire and Rescue said the call came in around 11:25 p.m. near the Lou Chastain Bridge.
Initial reports mistakenly described the vehicle as a tractor-trailer, but arriving crews confirmed it was a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Firefighters and volunteers from Hinton Volunteer Fire Department found the truck on its side against a broken utility pole.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the truck before first responders arrived.
No medical transport was required.
Emergency personnel remained on scene to direct traffic while A & T Towing removed the vehicle.
Amicalola EMC crews began work to replace the damaged utility pole.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Pickens County Fire and Rescue is the source of this article.